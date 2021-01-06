Nigerians React as Kiddwaya shares bathroom activities in his Dubai apartment

By
Information Nigeria
-

Popular reality star, Terseer Kiddwaya has once again come under attack after sharing a video of himself in the bathroom in his Dubai apartment.

The billionaire son flew to Dubai some days ago to a luxury apartment following a health breakdown.

Kiddwaya has however been met with insults after sharing a video of himself bathing in the shower.

“I just remembered his name started with KID Lol he should’ve just left this post on WhatsApp status 😂😂,” an Instagram user wrote.

Another troll added, “Small pikin… You for show your soap and Sponge. Mumu kid.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions below:

