Nigerians React as Kiddwaya shares bathroom activities in his Dubai apartment

Popular reality star, Terseer Kiddwaya has once again come under attack after sharing a video of himself in the bathroom in his Dubai apartment.
The billionaire son flew to Dubai some days ago to a luxury apartment following a health breakdown.
Kiddwaya has however been met with insults after sharing a video of himself bathing in the shower.
“I just remembered his name started with KID Lol he should’ve just left this post on WhatsApp status 😂😂,” an Instagram user wrote.
Another troll added, “Small pikin… You for show your soap and Sponge. Mumu kid.”
“Kid will always be kids” pic.twitter.com/n88ul69SAy
— I am not funny (@Twittarfactboy) January 6, 2021
