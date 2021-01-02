Reactions as DJ Cuppy indirectly mocks Dangote over his leaked photo

Nigerians on Twitter have reacted after Dj Cuppy, daughter of Nigerian Billionaire, Femi Otedola, indirectly mocked Alico Dangote over his former relationships.

Information Nigeria recalls that two ladies recently went on social media to give details of their relationship with the business mogul, Alico Dangote.

After the photos popped up on the internet, most social media users have reacted to the news.

However, in the quest to mock Dangote over the leaked photo, DJ Cuppy took to her page to post an emoji that represented the backside of Dangote from the leaked photo, indirectly mocking Dangote.

See her tweet below:

Some of her fans fired at her for posting an emoji to mock the businessman.