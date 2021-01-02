Uriel Oputa, Gifty Powers Finally Make Peace After Almost 2 Years

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Uriel Oputa has extended an olive branch to fellow ex-housemate, Gifty Powers by reaching out to her.

On Saturday, Oputa took to her Instagram page to announce the end to their two years-long feud. Sharing a photo of Gifty, she wrote;

“After almost 2 years of not talking. I finally sent my @officialgiftypowers a DM I can’t lie I feel so relieved im not cut out for war sha. sorry goes a long way!! shes a special one Omo our break up Pain me shaaaaa

I’ve missed out on so much!! we where so close. pls don’t ask me why we fell out … I don’t remember 2021 positive vibes only!!

Gosh I feel like a heavy burden has been lifted

Gifty of Life”

See her post below: