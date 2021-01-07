US Capitol: Leaders Must Not Cling To Power, Says Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has expressed that nobody’s political ambition is worth the blood of any citizen anywhere in the world.

Jonathan stated this in a Facebook post moments after the United States Congress came under attack by supporters of President Donald Trump.

In his post, Jonathan stated that there was a need for leaders to resist the urge to hold on to power.

The former President expressed that leaders must choose the path of honour and put the interest of their people first.

Jonathan wrote, “I have repeatedly said nobody’s political ambition is worth the blood of any citizen, in any part of the world. Absolutely nobody. Again, I reiterate that it is better to lose power at the cost of gaining peace than to gain power at the price of losing the peace.

“As a leader, one must not just look unto one’s interest, but the interest and the good of society. It is never too late to reject the venom and inject the serum of peace.

“It is necessary to state that the highest purpose of leadership is to bring people together, even those that do not share in your philosophy. And you do not need an office to do that. All you need to achieve that height of leadership is conscience. Let us be men of conscience at this hour.”