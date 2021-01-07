US Congress Certifies Joe Biden As Winner Of Presidential Election

The US Congress on Thursday certified Joe Biden as the winner of the November’s presidential election.

This move came hours after President Donald Trump’s supporters laid siege on the Capitol on Wednesday.

Republican Vice President Mike Pence certified the Electoral College count of 306 electors in favor of the Democrat against 232 in favor of outgoing Republican President, Trump.

Lawmakers in the Senate and House of Representatives successfully beat back Republican efforts to deny Biden the electoral votes needed to win, prompting loud cheers when the certification was announced.