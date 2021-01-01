Venita Akpofure Celebrates As She Clocks 34

Nigerian actress, Venita Akpofure, has taken to her social media pages to celebrate herself as she turns 34 on January 1. The former Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ season housemate shared a picture of herself surrounded by scotch bonnets and red bell pepper.

The reality TV star captioned the picture thus:

“Upgrading the Heat Levels in V E N I T A R A D O Loading … Stage 34! Firstly thank you God for everything! Forever Grateful! #birthdaygirl #worldvenitaday”

The former video vixen has also received an outpour of warm birthday wishes on her special day. Reality TV star Erica Nlewedim had some kind words for the mother of two as she described her as her longtime crush.

See Venita’s post below: