‘When You Flaunt Your Baby Bump, You Attract Negative Spirits’ – Omokri Tells Women

Controversial social commentator, Reno Omokri, has offered some nuggets of wisdom to women who flaunt their baby bumps on social media.

The author and former presidential aide shared that women who participate in the growing trend are only attracting negative spirits to themselves.

In his words:

“People do not need to know you are pregnant. Not having a baby shower won’t kill you. Not parading your baby bump on social media deprived you of nothing. Learn from your baby.

“It is silent for 9 months and only cries when it is born! When you flaunt baby bumps, you attract Negative Human Spirits. Thoughts affect reality. Even God operates through the thought realm.

“I know the thoughts I have towards you, thoughts of good, not evil’-Jer 29:11. Not everyone has ‘thoughts of peace’ towards you. Protect yourself. Announce your births, not your pregnancies!”

