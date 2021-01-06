“Why I Chose To Be A Lesbian Shouldn’t Be Asked In 2021” – Charly Boy’s Daughter, Dewy Oputa

Dewy Oputa, daughter of controversial entertainer, Charly Boy, has cautioned those who keep questioning her sexual identity.

Dewy decided to interact with her followers and she hosted an ‘Instagram Ask Me a question’ session where she gave straight-forward answers.

While replying to a follower’s question, the Atlanta-based content creator stated that people should stop asking her why she chose to be a lesbian.

It didn’t end there as she noted that she doesn’t like to be labelled because it puts her in a box and that makes her uncomfortable. The content creator also pointed out that she is her own entity and she chose to be with a woman because that is her sexual preference.

See the post and video below: