‘Why I Don’t Respond To Insults Online’ — Actor Yul Edochie

Popular Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie has shared the major reason he does not exchange words with Internet trolls.

The actor explained that he does not have time on his hands because he is busy taking care of his family. Hence, he mentioned that his critics should not feel bad when he does not slug it out with them.

In his words;

“If you insult me and I don’t respond, don’t feel bad.

I’m actually very busy taking care of this beautiful family given to me by God.

Happy New Year to you all from The Yul Edochie family. Wish you all the best in 2021.”

See his post below: