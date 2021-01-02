Why I Stopped Attending Church In Nigeria – Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Multi-award winning writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has revealed what made her stop going to church in Nigeria.

The novelist said she does not attend Catholic churches in Nigeria because the activities became “too” related to money, fundraising and thanksgiving. The 43-year-old writer made it known in a recent interview with TV host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu. She further says that she, however, still considers herself a nominally Catholic. Read his post below; “I grew up Catholic. Catholicism was very important to me. It is almost like a culture, not just a religion. So even if you leave the Catholic Church, it is in you. Today I don’t like to talk about religion because I don’t know it ”. she said. “I consider myself agnostic and questioning. Catholicism keeps you strong. There are many other Protestant denominations that are not. It is all inclusive.

You cannot eat before mass. You have to go to confession. “” There are so many rules. It teaches you guilt in a way that I don’t think many Protestant denominations do. I am nominally Catholic.

I still feel protective of some things from the Catholic Church. But I am not attending Nigeria. “ Chimamanda also spoke of her admiration for Pope Francis because of his “Attempted reform” the system. Nigerian Catholicism is too much about money, fundraising and thanksgiving. Some in the East even look at who wears gold.

I think the focus of religion should be things that Nigerian Catholicism does not focus on, ”he said. “Culturally, I call myself a Catholic. But if being religious means acting and confessing, I am not. I don’t go to church in Nigeria. Outside the country? Certainly not often. When I find a progressive Catholic Church, I say: “There is still something beautiful about the Mass.

I find the Latin beautiful, the priests dressing up in their dresses and the sense of community. But there are also many things that I fight with. It is the Pope that I love because he is very human. “Hyperconservative Catholics don’t like it. But if you read Catholic history, you should know that there have been people like him who have reformed the church. I respect religion in general while questioning some of its excesses. “

