Fans express concern over the health, looks of Wizkid

Fans and lovers of Ojuelegba cronner Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid, have expressed worry over his health after the singer was spotted in a video which has gone viral, looking so lean.

The truth is that everybody knows that Wizkid has never been fat, but in a recent video, the singer was spotted in a blue T-shirt looking so lean during a hangout with his friends.

His lean shape really caught the attention of many, with questions about his wellbeing littered all over the comment section.

Even the friend he paid a visit jokingly told him to try and get married so that his wife would feed him very well.

A concerned fan wrote in the comment section;

“@wizkidayo I know you’ve always been lean, but this? Dude, what’s going on?.”

Another wrote, “This guy is looking lean oo �.”

