Why New Year Resolutions Fail – AY Makun

Veteran stand-up comedian, AY Makun, has explained why New Year resolutions fail in a new post shared on his Instagram page.

The comedian turned actor and filmmaker revealed that New Year resolutions fail because people don’t back their words with actions.

In his words:

“Have you ever asked yourself why that New Years Resolutions failed last year? It failed mainly because they were only statements without any action plans and deadlines. Let’s make some realistic resolutions in 2021.

“As for me, I am planning to produce 2 or more quality movies of international standards this year. Now I have to make sure that this goes beyond mere statements, as I get to work. What about you? Your vision helper or sponsors might just be reading this.”

