Wike Is A Nationalist – Senator Ali Ndume

Lawmaker representing Borno South District, Senator Ali Ndume has described Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike as a nationalist.

Ndume went further to describe Governor Wike as friend that attracts people across political divides.

Senator Ndume made this remark on Wednesday while commissioning the 11.5kms Alesa Agbonchia-Oyigbo road which connects Eleme and Oyigbo Local Government Areas in Rivers State.

He expressed that said Governor Wike is a true Nigerian, adding that it was this attribute of the governor that has attracted him and other APC Governors to the State.

He also expressed that Governor Wike is a trusted and a model leader that has the boldness to stand out for the truth even when he has to stand alone.

He said, “If we had people like you that speak the truth to power Nigeria would have been better off for all of us.”