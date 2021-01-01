Wizkid Hints On Marriage Plans In 2021

It appears that Nigerian musician, Ayodeji Balogun, alias Wizkid, will not renege on his promise to get married soon as the global superstar hints on new marriage plans in the comments section of singer Patoranking whose hit song ‘Abule’ he endorsed recently.

Patoranking had shared that he will be performing the same song at the Hennessy Artistry of 2020.

This greatly pleased Wizkid who has declared his love for the song via his official Twitter page. Taking to the comments section, he wrote:

“Abeg u gats perform this song for my wedding”

Patoranking also replied the comment thus:

“Say no more … my suit dey drycleaner”

See his comment below: