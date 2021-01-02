Wizkid To Release Video For ‘Ginger’, Featuring Burna Boy January 8

Nigerian musician, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, alias Wizkid, has shared the release date of the video to his song, ‘Ginger’ featuring Burna Boy.

The superstar singer shared the details on his Twitter page by posting a snippet of the video which promises to be steamy.

He simply wrote an accompanying caption which reads:

“8th Jan”

Information Nigeria recalls the father of three fondly called ‘Baba Bolu’ was spotted with his third baby mama and manager, Jada at a club in Ghana. They were in the company of Burna Boy and Stefflon Don.

Jada, Wizkid, and their son Zion returned to Lagos shortly before Christmas.

See Wizkid’s post below: