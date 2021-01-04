‘Women Cheat More Than Men, It Is Not A Man’s World’ – Charly Boy

Veteran Nigerian musician, Charles Oputa, alias Charly Boy, has disagreed with the notion that men cheat more than women.

The controversial entertainer also known as Area Fada shared on his Instagram page that women cheat more because of the recent increase in cases of paternity fraud.

He also noted that the world does not belong to men but to women.

Read Also: ‘Find How To Cure Your Poverty First’ – Charly Boy Replies Critic

In his words:

“As bad as they say men are we have never given the wrong child to any woman ITS A MAN’S WORLD. It’s a lie oooooo, no let ur friends deceive you ooooo. What a man can do, a woman can do better. Infidelity is heart wrenching. Being cheated by someone you love can be devastating. Women run tins dis days.”

See his full post below: