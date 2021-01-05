Your Perspective Will Determine The Year’s Outcome For You – Richard Mofe-Damijo

Veteran Nigerian actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, has a message for his fans in the new year. The former political appointee shared a picture from his vacation in Dubai.

He then seized the opportunity to give an important piece of advice.

The award-winning actor and brand influencer, whose recent 20th wedding anniversary did not go unacknowledged on his social media pages, revealed that perspective is what makes all the difference.

He went ahead to note that although life is not perfect, a different perspective can help the situation at hand.

Read Also: Actor Richard Mofe-Damijo Celebrates 59th Birthday

In his words:

“What’s your Perspective ? The cup is either half empty or full. Six or half a dozen You decide! Your perspective will determine the year’s outcome for you. #rmddubaidiary #rmdssaysso”

See his post below: