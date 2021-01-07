Yul Edochie declares intention to run for presidency

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor and politician has revealed that he would be contesting for Presidency in 2023.

He made the declaration today as he turned 39.

His caption read: “Happy 39th birthday to me. Last year l asked for wisdom, you gave it to me Lord.

“This year I ask for your grace oh Lord as I prepare to run for President of Nigeria in 2023. To bring real Peace, Unity & Progress.

“The youths deserve a chance to fix our Nation, So help us God. Amen!