Zulum Appeals For Food Aid For 800,000 IDPs

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has appealed for immediate assistance from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on the plight of more than 800,000 refugees in camps in areas affected by terrorism in the state.

The governor’s spokesman, Isa Gusau, made the announcement on Friday in Maiduguri.

Isa stated that the governor made the appeal in a letter to the commission during a visit to its headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, saying refugees in 11 towns were in dire straits.

The towns that the governor told the commission of need for assistance included Monguno, Bama, Damboa, Gwoza, Dikwa, Gamboru, Ngala, Damasak, Banki, Pulka and Gajiram.

The spokesman also said the governor commended the support provided by NEMA, the North East Regional Development Commission (NEDC) and the National Anti-Corruption Commission, following the president’s directive to distribute food items seized in two years to the affected areas.