Zulum Signs ₦248 Billion Budget Into Law For 2021

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum has signed the 2021 Appropriation Bill into law.

The Governor signed a total budget of N248 billion on Monday at the Government House in Maiduguri.

The budget was however increased from ₦208 billion proposed by Zulum, to ₦248 billion, which the House explained was to cater for industrial projects by the Borno plastic industry and the Maiduguri International Hotel amongst several others.

Speaking at the budget signing event, Zulum asked all ministries, agencies and departments to comply strictly with the provisions of the 2021 appropriation law.

Zulum also directed his cabinet members to accelerate activities in their ministries for the people of the state to derive maximum benefit.