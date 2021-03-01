$1.5bn Refinery Repair: We Are Not Lying Too Nigerians — Sylva

Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, has said that Nigerians should hold him accountable “for every dollar, every cent” spent on the Port Harcourt refinery.

The Minister made this statement while speaking on Sunday during a Channels Television programme.

Recall that on Wednesday, the Federal Executive Council approved $1.5 billion for the repair of the Port Harcourt refinery.

Sylva stated during the interview that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration means well for the country.

“They (Nigerians) can hold me accountable and hold this government accountable for every dollar, every cent on this refinery and ensure that we deliver a refinery that works,” he said.

“What President Muhammadu Buhari wants to leave as a legacy are refineries that are functional.

“That is really where we are looking at because what is going to happen to those refineries will be decided by Nigerians and future administration.”

“We’re not lying to Nigerians. We’ve told you that this is going to be in three phases and the first phase is definitely going to be within the tenure of this administration,” he said.

“You should hold us. It is 18 months and we are going to take the refinery to 90 percent of its main capacity and that is what you should hold us to.”