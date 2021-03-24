2021 UTME: JAMB Announces Registration Date, Makes NIN Mandatory

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the dates for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Fabian Benjamin, JAMB spokesman made this known on Wednesday.

He stated that all candidates must provide their National Identity Number (NIN) at the point of registration.

“This is mandatory for participation in the 2021 registration exercise,” he said.

“Registration will take place in 700 centres across the country; the list is available in all the state offices of JAMB and on its website at www.jamb.gov.ng.

“The approved schedule for registration and examination are that registration exercise will start on Thursday, April 8 and end on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

“Candidates are also to note that the registration for Direct Entry applicants will run concurrently with that of UTME candidates.

“There will be no extension of time for the sale of the UTME or DE application documents.

“Mock examination will be held on Friday, April 30 for those who indicate interest and are registered before April 24.

“UTME will hold from Saturday, June 5 to Saturday, June 19, 2021.”

It also added that the registration fee for the 2021 application documents remained N3,500 and N500 for recommended reading text.