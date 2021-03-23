2023 Elections Will Not Hold If Insecurity Persists, Says Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has stated that if the insecurity challenges in the country persist, the 2023 elections will not hold.

Governor Ortom stated this on Tuesday when he visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He thanked the President for condemning the attack on his farm but said: “that there will be no 2023 elections in Nigeria if insecurity persists.”

Governor Ortom disclosed that the nation is sitting on a keg of gun powder without meaningful progress being made on the issue of security.

He criticized the issue of impunity in the country which he said has been allowed to fester.

He urged the Federal Government to immediately prosecute anyone found culpable of breaching the law.