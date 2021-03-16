2023: Okorocha Meets Obasanjo In Abeokuta

Former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has met with a former president, Olusegun Obasanjo in Ogun State to discuss his 2023 ambition.

Okorocha, who represents Imo West at the Senate, reportedly met with Obasanjo at his pent house residence located within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta on Monday.

The former Imo State Governor, made this known last night via a tweet on his official Twitter page.

Okorocha stated that it was important to consult the elder statement with the aim of advancing the nation.

“I Paid a courtesy visit to Fmr. President Olusegun Obasanjo today at the Obasanjo Library Abeokuta, Ogun State. We must consult our elder statesmen from time to time to move the nation forward”, he tweeted.