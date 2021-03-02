2face, Annie Idiba Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary

Nigerian actress and beauty entrepreneur, Annie Idibia, has celebrated her 8th wedding anniversary with veteran singer, 2face Idibia.

The mother of two took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 to share a picture from their wedding day on March 23, 2013.

She then wrote an emotional caption that describes how being married to the award winning veteran singer makes her feel.

In her words:

“Yes !!! I Married My First Crush ! Yes!!! I Married My First Love ❤️ Yes!! I Married The baby daddy to My first child “my sunshine” 🤩 I Always Knew It Was You … How it would happen or work out ??? That I was clueless about … a puzzle I never ever wanted to solve! But I knew it had to be you … it just had to be u.. or else the chemistry… n ofcos my heart won’t feel the way it always did ! I truly , n honestly believe everyone has his/her soulmate !!! Ain’t no doubt that we are soulmates❤️”

See her full post below: