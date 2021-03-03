3 Most Popular Slangs Formed By Davido

There are different types of slang in Nigeria which was formed by particular celebrities which has becomes a household name used by many.

Nigerian artist, record label producer, and songwriter Davido is mostly known for his popular slangs. Davido has generated about 3 popular slangs which are being used by many.

One of the slangs created by Davido is “E Choke”. According to him, he is set to copyright the slang. Another slang created by Davido is “Tule”. Tule is Yuroba’s word that means “release”, “set free” and “unpack”. The third slang created by Davido is “Who dey breet”. This slang was created after Wizkid and Burna Boy received their Grammy awards.