9ice Celebrates Wife On Her Birthday

Popular Nigerian singer, Abolore Akande, professionally known as 9ice has celebrated his wife, Sunkanmi Ajala Akande on her birthday.

The ‘Gongo Aso’ crooner took to his Instagram page to share a stunning photo of the events planner along with a caption expressing his undying love for her.

The singer described the mother of their daughter, Michelle as the sweetest person he knows and the backbone of their home, adding that she is the true friend he chose.

Read Also: Singer, 9ice Reacts After Video Director, Folarin Claims He Sponsored One Of His Music Videos

In his words:

“You’re the sweetest person I know You’re the true friend I chose You’re the backbone of our home The love of my life The academy of heart The transformer that power up Ancestors generator………..hbd”

See his post below: