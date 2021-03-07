A Woman Can Leave If You Try To Cage Her – Actress Mercy Macjoe Tells Men

Nigerian actress, Mercy Macjoe has advised men to refrain from trying to cage a woman. This is because in recent times, women with a sense of purpose and direction do not appreciate being caged and put in a box.

This is the reason, according to the actress, for broken relationships because women tend to leave a man who is trying to put her in a box.

In her words:

This is 2021. Women are doing Big & great things around the world.. don’t be shocked if a woman leaves you for trying to put her in a Box #Girlpower” 

