Actor Adedimeji Lateef Pens Emotional Birthday Note To Actress Adebimpe Oyebade

Popular Nollywood actor, Adedimeji Lateef has penned an emotional post to his colleague and close friend, actress Adebimpe Oyebade on her birthday, Tuesday, March 23rd, via his official Instagram page.

“Hey Super woman , amazing being , trust me your strength intimidates me , you are all shades of amazing no doubt. My person , my darling , fight buddy, brainstorming partner , I can go on and on with no stops . Happy birthday omo Oba mi owon , May the Almighty never forsake you , may the rest of your life be the best of your life . My prayers and wishes for you are endless , Any day anytime , I gat you all the way . Happy birthday my darling”, he wrote.

Lateef and Adebimpe are a fan-favorite for always serving couple goals onscreen and offscreen. Both movie stars are yet to fully confirm the truth about their relationship.

See his post below: