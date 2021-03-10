Actor Fredrick Leonard Slams Troll Who Told Him To Not Give Advice On Marriage Because He Is Single

Popular Nollywood actor, Fredrick Leonard has knocked a troll who implied that he is unfit to speak on marriage because he does not have any experience as a married man.

The movie star had shared a take on the trending topic on who should be prioritized between a sibling and a spouse. The actor reposted the opinion that marriage is very sacrosanct and both parties should put each other first before extended family members on his Instagram page.

Read Also: Frederick Leonard becomes the first Nigeria brand ambassador of Diamond Ark Lifestyle fashion brand

The troll rushed to leave a comment under the post and unknowingly entered the trap of the actor.

Leonard angrily replied that he would get married after the follower must have gained a bit of sense.

See his post and the exchange below: