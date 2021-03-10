Actor Fredrick Leonard Slams Troll Who Told Him To Not Give Advice On Marriage Because He Is Single

Damilola Ayomide
Popular Nollywood actor, Fredrick Leonard has knocked a troll who implied that he is unfit to speak on marriage because he does not have any experience as a married man.

The movie star had shared a take on the trending topic on who should be prioritized between a sibling and a spouse. The actor reposted the opinion that marriage is very sacrosanct and both parties should put each other first before extended family members on his Instagram page.

The troll rushed to leave a comment under the post and unknowingly entered the trap of the actor.

Leonard angrily replied that he would get married after the follower must have gained a bit of sense.

See his post and the exchange below:

