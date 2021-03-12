Actor Ugezu Ugezu Slams Ladies Who Want To Get Married For Sex

Popular Nigerian actor and filmmaker, Ugezu Ugezu has come for ladies who intend getting married just to have great sex with their spouses.

The film star took to his Instagram page to berate them for choosing vanity over true love and affection.

The Nollywood star further described the intention as senseless because he does not see sex as everything in life.

In his words:

“Some ladies are deeply wired into vanity. The only reason they want to marry a guy is because he bangs them so mercilessly. Where is the sense/wisdom? So X is everything now? I tire.”

See his post below: