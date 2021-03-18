Actor Yul Edochie disagrees with his dad’s stance on gifting in-laws

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, took to social media to publicly disagree with his father, Veteran actor, Pete Edochie over the controversial topic which is about whose name to register a car gift bought for one’s daughter on her wedding day.

In the video, the veteran actor said;

If your a man and you have alot of money. Your daughter is getting married and you want to buy a car, fine. Buy a car as a present for the new family, register that car in name of your son-inlaw, you are encouraging that marital relationship to last, register the car in the name of your daughter, you break up that relationship before too long. Quote me.

Yul Edochie however disagreed with his father’s opinion and took to his Instagram to reveal he would register the car in the name of whoever his daughter approves and if she wants it in her name, he is going to register it in her name.

”Of course, Chief is entitled to his opinion. @peteedochie

And back then their ways were different. For me, if I buy a car for my daughter @danielleyuledochie as a wedding gift, I’ll give it to her to register in whatever name she likes. If she asks me to do the registration for her then I’ll register it in HER name.” He wrote

