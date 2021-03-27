Actor Yul Edochie Slams Those Who Discriminate Against Igbo Accent

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has come for Nigerians who mock Igbo native speakers for their accent when they speak English.

Taking to his Twitter page, the movie star cum political aspirant explains that native speakers of other countries speak English with their accent yet no one mocks them.

In his words:

“The Chinese man speaks English with a Chinese accent. Same with the Italian, etc. But you’re cool with it cos they are white. Then your Igbo brother will speak his English with Igbo accent. And you laugh at him, ‘oh he’s too Igbotic’. Is he supposed to be Portuguese? Are you ok?”

