Actress Biodun Okeowo Excited As Her Daughter Receives Money Cake For Her Birthday

Nigerian actress, Biodun Okeowo has been filled with excitement and joy after her teen daughter, Ifeoluwa received a huge money cake as a birthday present.

The movie star and mother of two took to her Instagram page to announce the happiness that overwhelmed her as her daughter received the gift which is fast-becoming a norm among celebrities.

The actress, beauty entrepreneur and brand influencer also expressed her gratitude for the gift given to her daughter who is in school.

“Advice me first o, should I spend the money or not 😂😂😂? After all we’ve been spending my own money together since Thank you @spedy_weightloss for gifting Ifeoluwa this beautiful real money cake 🙏. We appreciate it 🙏Please say thank you to @spedy_weightloss on Ifeoluwa’s behalf 🙏Delivered by @royalhugssurprises“, she wrote.

See her post below:

Watch the video HERE