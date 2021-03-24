Actress Bukunmi Oluwasina Shows Off Her Post-partum Body; Mocks Those Who Said She Would Lose Her Flat Belly

By
Damilola Ayomide
-

Nigerian actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina has shared a photo of her post-partum body to prove to critics that she has not lost her flat belly.

The movie star and singer took to her Instagram Stories to share the photo while addressing those who told her she would become shapeless after delivery.

In her words:

Few weeks after…. No Waist trainer No Slimming tea (I don’t want to loose my Bum Bum) Haven’t even started doing workout, to burn any fat in my body. Still my Belle Don calm down naturally like this. Let me pull out my tongue for those who said ‘your body will take an unpleasant turn after pregnancy’ (jokes)

See her full post below:

The actress’s post

