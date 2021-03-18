Actress Chacha Eke Celebrates Husband On His Birthday

Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke Faani has wished her husband, Austin Faani a happy birthday via her official Instagram page.

The movie star shared a close-up picture of her and her husband on his birthday, Thursday, March 18th and tagged him to the post.

“Birthday Blessings To My Baby Tino. •BestFriend •Husband •Daddy 👑❤️ @austinfaani #18th March“, she wrote.

Information Nigeria recalls the mother of three had sparked separation rumors with her husband after she released a video of herself announcing that she is tired of the seven-year marriage to the film producer and director due to domestic violence in October 2020.

The actress, however, took down the video after it went viral and said she was suffering from bipolar disorder which made her record the video. She also maintained that her marriage is intact.

See her post below: