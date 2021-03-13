Actress Chioma Akpotha Celebrates As She Clocks New Age

Nigerian veteran actress, Chioma Akpotha has expressed her gratitude and joy for having witnesses another addition to her years on earth.

The movie star, who turns 40, took to her Instagram page to share vintage-themed photos of herself in honor of her special day.

Her caption reads:

“There are so many things I am grateful to God for…. so many ! But for today I’d stay Thank You Jesus ! Happy Birthday Chioma ! You are God’s Child and you are doing well ! #HappyBirthday #BirthdayGirl #Nwachinemere #ChiomaChukwuka”

Read Also: Chioma Akpotha Reacts After Aljazirah Nigeria Mistakes For Davido’s Girlfriend

She then wrote subsequently:

“Who am I that you are so mindful? Onye ka mu bu iji echerem echiche Oma? Mgbe nkporo gi You dey answer my call Onye nzoputa in the midst of the storm I am wrapped in your arms where I’m safe from every harm ! Chinwe ndu m ! So so gi nwe ndu m o ! Chidubem o ! Na where You lead na hin I go follow ! Thank you gracious Father for another year 🙏🏾”

See her posts below: