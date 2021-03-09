Actress Kemi Lala Akindoju Celebrates 34th Birthday

Nollywood actress, Kemi Lala Akindoju has penned a lovely letter on her 34th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star cum film coach reminisces on her last birthday and how things went down on the day.

The new mother of one also shared her gratitude and aspirations for the new year.

In her words:

“My birthday last year was the last time things seemed “normal” …and what a year it has been…many ups and many downs, losses, deaths but somehow we are still here with many things to be grateful for.

My mouth is filled laughter and my tongue is filled with songs of joy and gratitude. For love, life, family, friends, a career that’s growing and a support system that’s solid. I know that if it was not for the Lord that was on my side …

I enter into this new year and new phase with the ease only God can give. There’s so much in store and I’m here for it. 34, we move!!!”

