Actress Lepa Shandy Celebrates 50th Birthday

Veteran Nollywood actress, Folashade Omoniyi, alias Lepa Shandy has taken to her Instagram page to acknowledge her 50th birthday.

The popular Yoruba movie star expressed her gratitude to God for the opportunity to witness her golden jubilee birth anniversary.

“Dear God, on this great day that I turn golden 50, I don’t want to be greedy and ask anything more from you, for I know you have blessed me with a lot. I’m glad I have the ability to see and appreciate all the amazing blessings bestowed upon my life. Thank you so much, dear Lord. Being able to see my 50th birthday in great health and joy is my greatest accomplishment in life. Happy birthday to me🙏🙏🙏🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🍾🍾🍾🍰”, she wrote.

