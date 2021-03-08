Actress Maryam Charles slams fans who tattooed celebrities on their body

Nollywood star, Maryam Charles has boldly reached a conclusion that fans who tattoo the image of their favorite celebrities mainly do this because of hunger and poverty.

Unlike the popular notion that tattooing a celebrity’s image on a fan’s body symbolizes excessive fan love, Maryam has debunked such a claim and affirmed that the real cause of this act is the increasing rate of hunger in Nigeria.

In her words:

“Too many things are wrong with Nigeria, we all know this. But the rate at which suffering and hunger has increased is shocking.

Everywhere you turn, you can see the hunger and desperation in the eyes of people. Coming online to beg for ₦2k has become a full time job for some. It’s sad to be honest.

The funny thing is we know why things are like this. But in the Nigeria you live in today, if you criticize them, you are a hater. God help us.

Why do you think these people are drawing permanent tattoos of their favorite celebs on their bodies? Why has it become a trend? Na hunger dey cause am. You really cannot blame them, all na hustle.”

