Actress Omoni Oboli Reacts After Being Criticized For Kissing RMD In New Movie

Popular Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli has reacted to the message sent to her by a fan over a movie role she acted alongside Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD).

Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of three describes the message as funny and ignorant.

The overzealous fan, in the message, berated the movie star for her steamy role with the veteran actor in her 2020 movie, ‘Love Is War‘ despite being a married woman.

In response, the actress and entrepreneur wrote that her next flick will see her in a new role as a prostitute. She then wondered if that makes her a prostitute in real life.

See the message and Oboli’s reply below: