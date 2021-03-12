Actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde Laments Over Power Outage

Veteran Nollywood star actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, has taken to her Twitter page to lament over the power outage that she has suffered at her workplace and home.

The movie star also cried out about the fact that the alternatives to power supply have equally not been functional for days.

The mother of four was then moved to ask her followers if they have also been going through the same thing.

In her words:

“There’s practically been No light in both my house and Office for days Now! In my office since Wednesday! Woke up covered in sweat! Gens overworked … inverter messing up… gosh! I can’t even work… can’t think! Why? Is this everywhere?”

See her tweet below: