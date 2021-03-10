Actress Rosy Meurer Gets New 2021 Lexus SUV As Push Present After Welcoming A Son With Olakunle Churchill

Nollywood actress, Rosy Meurer is in full of joy after receiving a luxury whip as a push present from her husband, Olakunle Churchill.

The movie star took to her Instagram page to show off the 2021 Lexus SUV given to her by the business mogul after she was delivered of a baby boy.

Information Nigeria earlier reported that the popular businessman was overjoyed with the newest addition to his family as he penned an emotional post on his Instagram page.

The ex-husband of actress, Tonto Dikeh wrote that he has given his newborn son the name, ‘King Churchill’ which is a royal tag given to all his sons.

See Meurer’s post below: