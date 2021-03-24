Actress Ruth Kadiri Celebrates Birthday With Beautiful Photos

Popular Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri Ezerika has shared beautiful photos of herself to celebrate her birthday on Wednesday, March 24th.

The talented movie star took to her Instagram page to release the photos as she penned a caption expressing her joy to be a year older.

“🎂🎂🎂🎂 📢 with a great full heart I lift my voice to you. Thank you for bringing me this far and thank you for where you’re taking me to. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to Me“, the Edo State-born actress wrote.

The mother of one has announced a N20, 000 giveaway for anyone who can come up with a befitting caption to her beautiful picture.

See her post and pictures below: