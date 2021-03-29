Actress Ruth Kadiri Threatens Her Colleagues Planning To Campaign For Politicians

Popular Nigerian actress, Ruth Kadiri has come for her colleagues who intend on campaigning for politicians in the next general elections.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star warns them to abort the plan now or else they would have to face her wrath.

The mother of one further noted that it is only desperation and poverty that would make some of them agree to campaign for politicians who have been in power for so long and don’t want to retire.

The actress also pleaded with them to respect their integrity and refuse to be a sellout.

See her post below: