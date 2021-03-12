Actress Uche Ogbodo Confirms Pregnancy

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has confirmed that she is pregnant via a new post shared on her Instagram page.

The movie star and entrepreneur posted pictures of herself rocking a gold-colored haircut and her visible baby bump could not be missed as she sits on board a plane.

“Flying Private with my Bunny 🐰 In the Oven, NAh! You can’t Seat with Us, 3 is a Crowd“, the actress wrote as caption.

Information Nigeria recalls the mother of one who is the ex wife of Norway-based football agent, Ato Ubby found time to tackle a troll for leaving an unsolicited comment on her page regarding her see-through outfit.

See her post below: