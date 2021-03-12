Actress Uche Ogbodo Confirms Pregnancy

By
Damilola Ayomide
-

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has confirmed that she is pregnant via a new post shared on her Instagram page.

The movie star and entrepreneur posted pictures of herself rocking a gold-colored haircut and her visible baby bump could not be missed as she sits on board a plane.

Flying Private with my Bunny 🐰 In the Oven, NAh! You can’t Seat with Us, 3 is a Crowd“, the actress wrote as caption.

Read AlsoActress Uche Ogbodo slammed for referring to Rosy Meurer as ‘pure heart’

Information Nigeria recalls the mother of one who is the ex wife of Norway-based football agent, Ato Ubby found time to tackle a troll for leaving an unsolicited comment on her page regarding her see-through outfit.

See her post below:

The actress’s post

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here