Actress Uche Ogbodo slammed for referring to Rosy Meurer as ‘pure heart’

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has been criticized for congratulating her colleague Rosy Meurer on the arrival of her new baby with Tonto Dikek’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.

Uche Ogbodo in her congratulatory messages referred to Rosy Meurer as one with a pure heart and many people who are close to her can attest to it.

This did not go well with many Nigerians who claimed Rosy Meurer is the major reason, Tonto Dikeh’s marriage with Olakunle Churchill crashed.

According to some internet users who called out Uche Ogbodo, the arrival of a baby is a great news however, she should learn to say the truth at all times irrespective of people involved.

See the conversation below:

Uche Ogbogodo: Chai my heart is full of joy, my baby now has a baby. God bless you hun. More abundantly cos you are pure at heart and full of joy and light. People who know will testify. so proud of you. congratulations hunnay, can’t wait to meet our son.

Ikeohangozi wrote: People can’t call a spade a spade again.. Pure hear indeed!… anyway, the arrival of a child is a good thing, so congratulations to her.

Uche Ogbodo replied: thank you m! wish people well u won’t die.

Another Instagram user wrote: @Ucheogbodo saying congratulation won’t make you a bad person but all this you long note won’t take her far… even the girl you are fighting for didn’t send your work… she is happy with her 2 years old child, she just posted today for us to think she gave birth today… we know all this @ucheogbodo truth is bitter i like you ma..but better change and always speak the truth ma

Uche Ogbodo replied: you are very very stupid. i com your page come annoy you? Busy body! Gtfoh

