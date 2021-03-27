Adesua Etomi Pens Lovely Birthday Note To Banky W As He Clocks 40

Nigerian actress, Adesua Etomi has penned a lovely birthday message to her husband, Banky W on his 40th birthday, Saturday, March 27th.

Taking to her Instagram page, the award winning film star shares pictures of the singer and actor and prayed for God’s blessings upon him.

“It’s my partners birthday. 💃💃💃💃💃❤❤❤❤❤❤❤😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 @bankywellington My purpose partner My life partner A partner in every sense of the word“, she wrote.

“May this 40th year be filled with immeasurable blessings. Blessings on every side. Favour on every side. Good news on every side. Above all, may you continue to serve the Lord, all the days of your life. May you continue to remember your source. May you grow deeper in love with the him. All things will continue to work together for your good in Jesus name. Amen“, she added.

See her full post below: