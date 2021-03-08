Adultery Scandal: ‘I Practice Exactly What I Preach’ — Daddy Freeze

Controversial on-air personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, alias Daddy Freeze has replied a follower who told him to practise what he preaches.

The comment comes on the heels of his adultery scandal which has rocked the internet.

Information Nigeria reported earlier that the Free The Sheeple convener was fined the sum of N5 million for damagesby a High Court in Rivers State after committing adultery with Benedicta Elechi, his current partner who was married at the beginning of their relationship.

In his own defense, the OAP stated that he is practising exactly what he preaches on divorce, adultery, and remarriage.

See his reply below: