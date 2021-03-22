AFCON Qualifiers: Nigeria To Miss Three France-Based Players Due To COVID-19

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has announced that three Nigerian players based in France have missed training at the gym in Lagos ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualifiers.

Nigeria is set to face Lesotho and Benin Republic on March 27 and 30.

He made this known when he briefed journalists while the players had a light training session on Monday in preparation for the matches.

He revealed that the affected players in Europe would be absent following the COVID-19 restriction imposed by the French government.

Rohr explained that although he expects more players, he would replace the absentees with local players from Enyimba.

“Some of our players could not come because of the (COVID-19) restrictions, especially the players playing in France. They are not allowed to come,” he said.

